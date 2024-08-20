Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler will keep a close eye on the fitness levels of new arrivals Brajan Gruda and Georginio Rutter this week.

Rutter, 22, joined yesterday for £40m from Leeds United and Gruda confirmed his £25m switch from Bundesliga outfit Mainz late last week.

Gruda, 20, was not quite ready for the 3-0 opening day win at Everton last Saturday due to a “small injury”, while Hurzeler said Rutter will also need “integrating” ahead this Saturday first home match of the season against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Georginio Rutter signed for Brighton from Leeds United for £40m

He [Gruda] was close,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World after the win at Goodison Park. “He had a small injury and we have to take care of him. So let's see next week.

"It's important that he gets integrated as quick as possible as well as Georginio Rutter. It is also important that he will be on the pitch training with the guys. So we try to integrate as soon as possible. Gruda was close before [Everton]. But in the end it is step by step.”

Albion’s German head coach Hurzeler has been tracking Rutter for some time. Georginio spent two years in Germany before Leeds United made him their record signing in January 2023.

"I know him a little bit from his time at Hoffenhiem,” Hurzeler added. “When he was in Germany I had some talks with him and watch games with him last season for Leeds.

He is very good against the ball. A special quality with his feet for assists. He has the perfect timing of playing that final ball. Perfect position between the gaps. He will be helpful for us and I'm very keen to work with him.”

Hurzler was also asked if race horse loving Rutter watched Brighton’s 3-0 triumph against the Toffees. “I hope,” said the Albion boss with a smile. “He told me he has a race horse running. If his horse raced, I don't know if he preferred our game or the race from the horse but I will have a talk with him.”