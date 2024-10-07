Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s all-time leading Premier League scorer, Pascal Gross, returned for an emotional farewell to his former team’s fans at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (October 6).

The German international was given a hero’s welcome as was brought onto the pitch before Brighton’s superb comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The club legend departed in the summer for boyhood team Borussia Dortmund, after seven years of service at the Amex.

Addressing the fans, Gross said: “Thank you very much for everything.

"You've been unbelievable the whole time you've supported us. In Germany, we say you always see each other at least twice in life so maybe one day.

“I hope there will be an amazing atmosphere today for the lads and let's win this game.”

Gross said it was ‘amazing’ to walk through tunnel again at the Amex, adding: “It's a great opportunity for me.

"After seven special years to say goodbye to all of you, the fans who supported us every game.”

Gross, 33, was Albion’s first signing of the Premier League era – costing £3m to buy from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt in May 2017.

He made history by scoring the Seagulls’ first ever Premier League goal – in a 3–1 win at home against West Bromwich Albion.

He also scored Albion’s first ever goal away from hope in Europe – in the 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.

He left Albion as their leading Premier League scorer with 30 goals. He also contributed 42 Premier League assists, the second highest by a German, behind former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Gross told matchday host Richard Reynolds that he ‘never dreamed’ he would have those accolades to his name when he moved to Brighton.

He added: “Staying in the Premier League and going to Europe with this club will always be so special. This club is really special and I never dreamed of that.”

Gross has made a decent start to life at Dortmund and he has the third most progressive passes in the Bundesliga this season with 43 – behind only Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich 49 and Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka 47.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match against Spurs, Gross said: “It’s a very good feeling. I can say goodbye to all the people and the fans.

"I'm really excited to watch a great game and to see all my friends in the changing room. A special day for me.

“For me, it's really important [to say a proper goodbye]. I was here for a long time, some special seasons and nights. Important to say goodbye and to leave in the right way. Today I have the chance.

"I watch every single minute when I'm not playing myself. All my friends play here so I support them. I think they're doing really well. I hope they can win the game today. It's a good game, I think they will win today. I think 2-1.”

Gross’ prediction of a victory came true as Albion secured a superb 3-2 win – having been 2-0 down at half-time. Danny Welbeck scored the winner – edging him closer to Gross’ goal-scoring tally with 27 Premier League goals for Albion.