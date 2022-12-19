Brighton and Hove Albion’s World Cup stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will be at the centre of intense transfer speculation this January transfer window

Brighton and Argentina midfield star Alexis Mac Allister was attracted the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham

Alexis Mac Allister was a main man in Argentina’s midfield as they as they sealed World Cup victory after a thrilling penalty shoot-out final against France in Qatar.

Mac Allister, who joined Brighton for around £7m from Argentinos Juniors in 2019, was sublime for Argentina throughout the tournament and has raised his profile and market value no-end.

The Albion ace is contracted with the Seagulls until 2025 but that will do little to stop the giants of world football attempting to prise away the 23-year-old.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea are all said to be keen on Mac Allister but it is understood Albion are under no pressure to sell.

Caicedo is another young midfield talent who impressed in the group stages with Ecuador. Caicedo has been excellent since his introduction to the Premier League following his £4m move from Independiente del Valle. He flourished under Graham Potter with Brighton and continued his excellent form following the arrival of new head coach Roberto De Zerbi after Potter departed for the riches of Chelsea.

Brighton are bracing themselves for bids this January and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave this verdict when writing for betvictor.com

“Alexis Mac Allister also had an excellent World Cup: [Argentina head coach] Scaloni considered him a key player in his Argentina world champion, but Brighton have no intention of letting him go.