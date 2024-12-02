'Absolute farce' – Ex-Premier League referee slams VAR after Brighton vs Southampton decision

All the reaction from Brighton’s Friday night Premier League draw against Southampton

Former Premier League referee Jeff Winter criticised the time it took for VAR to reach their “no goal” verdict during Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Flynn Downes had just cancelled out Kaoru Mitoma’s opener when Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

A check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalised Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.

Russell Martin, Manager of Southampton, is ushered away by Colin Calderwood, First Team Coach of Southampton, following an altercation with Fabian Hurzeler

Winter, speaking to Grosvenor Casino, said: “You've got to be there when you’re in a stadium, and everybody's just stood around scratching their heads. The fans can't celebrate. The players can't celebrate, the referee out in the middle is stuck there not having a clue what's going on.

"If it's a decision that takes 30 seconds or 45 seconds and they'll get it right – that's acceptable, but whether they get it right or wrong, pushing five minutes is just an absolute farce.

“I will have an opinion that may not be right exactly when I refereed and may not be universally accepted, but one thing that I think should be universally accepted is that the ball hits the back of the net and nearly five minutes later they've come to a decision that people are still confused by, and that's where I think VAR is not helping.”

Pressed on whether the goal should have stood, Winter added: “I think everybody will have had the laws and the interpretation rammed down their throat this week and I've seen the statement from the PGMOL that the player, when the cross comes in, impacts on the game. Well, my opinion is that he doesn't impact on the game.

"It's not like he goes to have a shot and clearly misses it, to me it goes across in front of him. So after a heck of a lot of confusion, for me, that should have stood and I understand the Southampton manager’s anger at it.”