'Absolutely criminal' - Former Arsenal defender says Fabian Hurzeler is 'wet behind the ears' after Brighton implosion at Chelsea
Six goals were scored – and many more chances were missed – in a bonkers half of football on Saturday (September 28). Seldom had so many individual errors been made with Brighton all at sea defensively.
After taking an early lead through Georginio Rutter, Brighton absolutely imploded with Cole Palmer bagging hat-trick after having another goal disallowed. Adam Webster gifted them the first goal before Carlos Baleba gave away a penalty for the second time in six days.
Baleba redeemed himself as capitalised on a Robert Sanchez error to make it 3-2 before Palmer scored his fourth goal.
Martin Keown, the former Arsenal and England defender speaking on Final Score, said: “He is in a sweet shop, Cole Palmer. It is candy for nothing.
“Brighton are so exposed at the back! He [Fabian Hurzeler] seems to be wet behind the ears today.”
At 1-1, Keown said: “The high line from Brighton is almost criminal."
Cole Palmer is the first player ever to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match.
On the fourth goal – which came after a Bart Verbruggen error – Rachel Brown-Finnis, an ex-England goalkeeper on Final Score, said: “The curse of playing out.
“The goalkeeper wants to start an attack and it is sniffed out by Chelsea. Three of the goals have come from mistakes playing out from the back.
“It is brilliant anticipation from Chelsea – far too easy. Palmer sneaks in behind and the weight of the pass was perfect.”
