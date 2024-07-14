Former Brighton defender Alex Cochrane is set to leave Heart of Midlothian

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Brighton left back Alex Cochrane is set to leave Hearts after manager Steven Naismith revealed that an offer has been accepted for the left-back.

The 24-year-old Englishman, who has been attracting interest from several English clubs, played no part in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat at home to Leyton Orient.

When Naismith was asked in a post-match interview with Hearts TV about some of those who did not feature against the London side, he revealed that Stephen Kingsley and James Penrice missed out due to minor fitness issues and that Calem Nieuwenhof had suffered “a setback” in his bid to recover from a hamstring injury, before adding: “And then Alex Cochrane, we’ve accepted a bid for him.

“That will progress like everything else in football. He’ll go and see if he can agree terms and that deal will get done.”

Cochrane has made more than 100 appearances for the Jambos over the past three seasons after initially joining on loan from Brighton in 2021.

Hearts are one of five teams who will compete in the Europa League play-off this coming season, alongside Anderlecht, Besiktas, LASK Linz and TSC. If they lose, they will drop into the Conference League.