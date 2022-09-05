Adam Lallana reveals Brighton squad reaction after losing Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana said losing two key players during the summer transfer window 'took the pressure off' ahead of the new campaign.
Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella were vital players for Graham Potter's team as they secured a record ninth placed finish in the Premier League last term.
Bissouma moved to Tottenham for £30m, while Albion player of the year Marc Cucurella made a £60m switch to Chelsea.
Despite the loss of the key duo, Albion have started the season in impressive in fashion and sit fourth in the standings following their 5-2 win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium yesterday.
"Losing key players has taken the pressure off his a little bit," said Lallana, who is currently out injured with a calf issue.
"We have such an honest group here and everyone knew they had to increase their performance but a couple of per cent to cover the outgoings that had happened.
"It is a good start but we have a great squad, full of hardworking characters, and since I came to the club the attitude we posses counts for everything.”
Lallana is also impressed by Albion’s latest piece of transfer business as Billy Gilmour arrived from Chelsea on deadline day for £9m.
"And another bit of recruitment with Billy (Gilmour) coming from Chelsea that will be a proven snip in a couple of years time.
“We finished ninth last season and the expectation is to improve on that. We know that 40 points is first and foremost and what ever comes on top of that comes."