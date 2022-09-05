Adam Lallana reveals Brighton squad reaction after losing Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Lallana of Brighton and Hove Albion believes the squad responded well after losing Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma to Premier League rivals

Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella were vital players for Graham Potter's team as they secured a record ninth placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Bissouma moved to Tottenham for £30m, while Albion player of the year Marc Cucurella made a £60m switch to Chelsea.

Despite the loss of the key duo, Albion have started the season in impressive in fashion and sit fourth in the standings following their 5-2 win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

"Losing key players has taken the pressure off his a little bit," said Lallana, who is currently out injured with a calf issue.

"We have such an honest group here and everyone knew they had to increase their performance but a couple of per cent to cover the outgoings that had happened.

"It is a good start but we have a great squad, full of hardworking characters, and since I came to the club the attitude we posses counts for everything.”

Lallana is also impressed by Albion’s latest piece of transfer business as Billy Gilmour arrived from Chelsea on deadline day for £9m.

"And another bit of recruitment with Billy (Gilmour) coming from Chelsea that will be a proven snip in a couple of years time.