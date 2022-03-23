Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton injury hell laid bare and staggering games missed tally

Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled with injuries this season

Brighton are on a poor recent run of form and have lost their last six top flight fixtures, scoring once and conceding 13 in the process.

But overall it has been a solid campaign for Graham Potter's team and they will look to finish the season well after the current international break.

Injures to key players though played a role in Albion's string of bad results with defender Adam Webster midfielder Adam Lallana both struggling of late.

Webster in-particular has been a major blow for Potter, especially so soon after the departure of Dan Burn who joined Newcastle last January for £13m.

It has left Albion short of defensive cover and Potter will hope Webster will be available when they are next in action against Norwich at the Amex Stadium on April 2 after the international break.

Lallana is also hoping to be available to face to Norwich and Jeremy Sarmiento is also close to match fitness after recovering from hamstring surgery.

Skipper Lewis Dunk has also had problems earlier in the campaign and £10m summer arrival Enock Mwepu has had a frustrating first season in English football.

It has all served to keep Brighton's medical team busy but just how many matches have Albion been without their key players and who have been the players Potter has been able to rely upon this season?