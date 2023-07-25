'Advanced stages' - Brighton's young England ace to confirm loan move after Burnley decision

Brighton and Hove Albion’s talented young goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is set to join Championship outfit Swansea City on loan.

Rushworth, 22, is currently in the United States with Brighton for the Premier League Summer Series and is expected to confirm the move to South Wales when he returns next week.

Swansea boss Michael Duff is keen to boost his options between the sticks and Albion’s England under-21 international seems to fit the bill. The Swans were weighing up a move for newly-promoted Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell but yesterday the Northern Ireland international left Turf Moor and joined Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus on a season-long loan.

Duff has now turned his focus to Rushworth who has previously impressed during loan spells at Walsall and Lincoln City. Last term Rushworth made 46 appearances in League One for Lincoln and kept 20 clean sheets. He was also part of the England under-21 squad that triumphed in the European Championships earlier this month.

Brighton are currently well stacked in the goalkeeping department with Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen – a £16m summer signing from Anderlecht – jostling for the No1 jersey. Spain international goalkeeper Rob Sanchez looks set to leave Brighton this summer after losing his spot to Steele and then falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi towards the end of last season.