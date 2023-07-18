NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

'Advanced talks' - Tottenham and Brighton linked midfield ace closer to £30m West Ham move

West Ham are said to be closing in on Brighton and Tottenham transfer target Conor Gallager in a £30m deal.
By Derren Howard
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST

The Chelsea midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as new boss Mauricio Pochettino starts his midfield rebuild.

Brighton were reportedly keen on bringing the 23-year-old England international to the American Express Stadium as they look to replace Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool earlier in the window for an initial fee of £35m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seagulls also remain in talks with Chelsea as the Blues are keen to sign their Ecuadorian ace Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered around £70m for the 21-year-old but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

Most Popular
David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield after losing Declan Rice to ArsenalDavid Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal
David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal

Gallagher was rumoured to part of an exchange deal that would have seen Caicedo move in the opposite direction – but it now seems West Ham could be leading the chase for Gallagher. The Hammers are determined to bolster their midfield after Declan Rice agreed his £105m switch to Arsenal this week. Tottenham and Newcastle had previously been said to be tracking the Gallagher situation as he looks to kick-start his career after a frustrating time last season.

“Talks are already well advanced with Gallagher. The fee would be between 25 and 35 million euros [£21.5million- £30million],” said Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg when reporting on the West Ham story.

Related topics:West HamBluesMauricio PochettinoBrightonTottenhamChelsea