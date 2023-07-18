West Ham are said to be closing in on Brighton and Tottenham transfer target Conor Gallager in a £30m deal.

The Chelsea midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as new boss Mauricio Pochettino starts his midfield rebuild.

Brighton were reportedly keen on bringing the 23-year-old England international to the American Express Stadium as they look to replace Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool earlier in the window for an initial fee of £35m.

The Seagulls also remain in talks with Chelsea as the Blues are keen to sign their Ecuadorian ace Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered around £70m for the 21-year-old but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

David Moyes is keen to bolster his midfield after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal

Gallagher was rumoured to part of an exchange deal that would have seen Caicedo move in the opposite direction – but it now seems West Ham could be leading the chase for Gallagher. The Hammers are determined to bolster their midfield after Declan Rice agreed his £105m switch to Arsenal this week. Tottenham and Newcastle had previously been said to be tracking the Gallagher situation as he looks to kick-start his career after a frustrating time last season.