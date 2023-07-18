The Chelsea midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as new boss Mauricio Pochettino starts his midfield rebuild.
Brighton were reportedly keen on bringing the 23-year-old England international to the American Express Stadium as they look to replace Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool earlier in the window for an initial fee of £35m.
The Seagulls also remain in talks with Chelsea as the Blues are keen to sign their Ecuadorian ace Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered around £70m for the 21-year-old but Brighton are holding out for £100m.
Gallagher was rumoured to part of an exchange deal that would have seen Caicedo move in the opposite direction – but it now seems West Ham could be leading the chase for Gallagher. The Hammers are determined to bolster their midfield after Declan Rice agreed his £105m switch to Arsenal this week. Tottenham and Newcastle had previously been said to be tracking the Gallagher situation as he looks to kick-start his career after a frustrating time last season.
“Talks are already well advanced with Gallagher. The fee would be between 25 and 35 million euros [£21.5million- £30million],” said Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg when reporting on the West Ham story.