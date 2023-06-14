NationalWorldTV
‘Advancing’ – Brighton set to beat Man United and Burnley in race to sign ‘talented goalkeeper’

Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘advancing to the final stages’ of a move for highly-regarded Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational campaign for the Brussels outfit.

The Dutchman, who only made his professional debut in 2021, kept 10 clean sheets in 24 senior appearances for Paarswit.

His excellent form saw him named the 2022-23 Anderlecht player of the season.

Verbruggen’s super season also earned him a first-ever call-up to the senior Netherlands team for March’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar, although he did not feature.

The goalkeeper has represented his country once at youth level, making his Netherlands under-18 debut against Belgium under-21s in 2019.

Verbruggen’s fine form has caught the eye of Manchester United and newly-promoted Burnley.

United have reportedly kept tabs on Verbruggen amid ‘uncertainty over David de Gea's No.1 status beyond this season’, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Meanwhile, Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad said Clarets boss Vincent Kompany reportedly saw a €15m bid for the young gun rejected by his old club Anderlecht.

But it seems the Seagulls have beaten their Premier League rivals to the signing of the highly sought-after talent.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Brighton are advancing to the final stages of deal to sign talented goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. #BHAFC

“Burnley, trying until the end as they want him as priority target but Brighton now closer. Man Utd called to be informed on conditions but no bid.”

