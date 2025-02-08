'Agreeing to disagreeing' – Brighton's record deal for Denmark star has 'collapsed' - reports
Albion’s deal to sign Clement Bischoff from Brondby in the summer transfer window, is on the brink of “collapse”, according to reports from Denmark.
Brighton were said to have agreed a fee in the region of £6.5m for the 19-year-old left-sided player and personal terms were also said to be in place.
The Denmark youth international was set to sign a five-year contract until the summer of 2030 but that, for now, appears to be in doubt.
International football correspondent Farzam Abolhossein posted: “The record sale of Clement Bischoff to Brighton has - for now - collapsed. The Brøndby player and the Premier League club went from agreeing to disagreeing after he arrived in England and stayed there for two days to complete the transfer.”
Bischoff has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Brondby this term, scoring two goals and providing an impressive eight assists.
The teenager comes from a footballing family as his uncle Mikkel played for Brondby, Man City, Wolves and Coventry while Bischoff’s cousin Mila, plays for Brondby's women’s team.
Brighton are 10th in the Premier League and are in action tonight against Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup.