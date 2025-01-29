Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham wanted to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran but have since favoured a move for unsettled Brighton Evan Ferguson.

The Ireland international is also wanted by Bayer Leverkusen, but only if their attacker Victor Boniface completes a move to Saudi pro League club Al Nassr.

There is however another catch as Al Nassr are also deep in conversation with Duran and can't seem to make up their minds on Duran or Boniface.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “EXCL: Al Nassr are on the verge of reaching verbal agreement with Aston Villa for Jhon Durán for €75m fee with add-ons.

“But formal steps needed as Al Nassr also have advanced negotiations in place for Victor Boniface with Bayer…and only ONE striker will join.”

Villa are said to have rejected a £57m bid from West Ham for Duran last week. It has been reported that more than 40 clubs have expressed interest in Duran, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain – including Al-Nassr on a £70m switch.

And just to add a further a completion to the the this sales chain, Arsenal last night made a "significant” bid for Villa's Ollie Watkins, the man who is keeping Duran on the sidelines.

The offer – reported to be £60m – was rejected but the Gunners are expected to return with improved offers between now and the transfer window.

Watkins has been a key man in Villa’s rise to the top table of English football under Unai Emery.

His 28 goals in all competitions last season helped fire Villa to Champions League football for the first time while also making the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

He then scored the goal which sent England to the Euro 2024 final, with a memorable last-minute winner against the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old has proved to be one of the top forwards in the Premier League and his assist in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham saw him go to 100 goal contributions in 169 games.

Watkins signed a new five-year contract in 2023 so Villa are under no pressure to sell.

Once the dust settles, not everyone will have who they want and all the while Ferguson, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, waits patiently for any word on his next move.

The Brighton striker is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029 but a lack of game time this season has increased speculation on his future.

At first the idea of Ferguson leaving Brighton was dismissed by the club, then their stance softened and loan January loan move seemed more realistic.

It has since emerged that the Seagulls would also be open to a permanent move this window for the 20-year-old who has made just two starts under Fabian Hurzeler this term.

West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth are believed to be the front runners but Leverkusen could still be tempted with a loan.

Perhaps even Villa also might need a new striker if Duran and Watkins both leave, a situation that seemed unthinkable just hours ago.

The transfer window moves fast but sometimes the best strategy is to wait for the madness to play out. At the end of it all somebody, somewhere will be in desperate need of striker and willing to pay.

There's still time for Ferguson to get his move, we just don't know where yet.