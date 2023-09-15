'Agreement' – Man City hijack Brighton's 'concrete' deal for £8m South American star
Brighton were reportedly in talks with the Argentine club last month for the 19-year-old but didn't seal a deal in time before the transfer window closed.
It now appears Man City have swooped in to hijack the transfer and according to TyC Sports reporter, Germán García Grova, the Premier League champions have “reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco.”
Grova posted: "Manchester City reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco. Emissaries from the team will travel to reach an understanding with Boca to sign the 19-year-old golden boy."
Barco is said to have a release clause of around £8m, which Brighton and City are both prepared to pay.
Last month Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Brighton are in talks to sign Argentine left back Valentín Barco, negotiations are ongoing — concrete interest club sources confirm. Deal on, as
@ESPNArgentina called. Player’s keen on the move and talks will continue to get it done for 2004 born talented LB."