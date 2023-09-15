BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

'Agreement' – Man City hijack Brighton's 'concrete' deal for £8m South American star

Brighton and Hove Albion may have lost out on signing Boca Juniors left back Valentin Barco.
By Derren Howard
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Boca Juniors' defender Valentin Barco has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Man City and BrightonBoca Juniors' defender Valentin Barco has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Man City and Brighton
Boca Juniors' defender Valentin Barco has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Man City and Brighton

Brighton were reportedly in talks with the Argentine club last month for the 19-year-old but didn't seal a deal in time before the transfer window closed.

It now appears Man City have swooped in to hijack the transfer and according to TyC Sports reporter, Germán García Grova, the Premier League champions have “reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grova posted: "Manchester City reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco. Emissaries from the team will travel to reach an understanding with Boca to sign the 19-year-old golden boy."

Most Popular

Barco is said to have a release clause of around £8m, which Brighton and City are both prepared to pay.

Last month Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Brighton are in talks to sign Argentine left back Valentín Barco, negotiations are ongoing — concrete interest club sources confirm. Deal on, as

@ESPNArgentina called. Player’s keen on the move and talks will continue to get it done for 2004 born talented LB."

Related topics:BrightonMan CityArgentine