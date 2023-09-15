'Agreement' – Man City hijack Brighton's 'concrete' deal for £8m South American star

Brighton and Hove Albion may have lost out on signing Boca Juniors left back Valentin Barco.

Boca Juniors' defender Valentin Barco has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Man City and Brighton

Brighton were reportedly in talks with the Argentine club last month for the 19-year-old but didn't seal a deal in time before the transfer window closed.

It now appears Man City have swooped in to hijack the transfer and according to TyC Sports reporter, Germán García Grova, the Premier League champions have “reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco.”

Grova posted: "Manchester City reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco. Emissaries from the team will travel to reach an understanding with Boca to sign the 19-year-old golden boy."

Barco is said to have a release clause of around £8m, which Brighton and City are both prepared to pay.

