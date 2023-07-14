NationalWorldTV
'Agreement reached' - Tottenham-linked ace confirms transfer to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad ahead of the Premier League season
By Derren Howard
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 21:03 BST

Albion have reached an agreement with FCV Farul Constanta to sign Romanian winger Adrian Mazilu in the January transfer window.

Technical director David Weir said, “Adrian is a player we have been watching for a while, and we are now looking forward to him joining us next year.

“We have reached agreement with Constanta, and we will watch his progress through until January and then decide on his next steps.”

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Romanian talent Adrian MaziluBrighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Romanian talent Adrian Mazilu
Adrian, 17, has played for Romania at all junior team levels from under-15 to under-21; and he recently featured for Romania at this summer’s European Championships.

He broke into the team at Constanta last season, making his debut in the Romanian cup last November and has played 23 times at senior level, and scoring seven goals.

The attacker had previously been linked with moves to Roma, Fiorentina, Bologna and Tottenham. Ex Tottenham and Barcelona player Gheorghe Popescu, previously said to reporters via ProSport, "I would like his path to be an upward one, to continue the good path, he also has incredible physical qualities, an incredible sense of goal! He has what it takes to be a great striker.

"It is the profile of a big team player, an attacking team. He has speed, he has physicality, he has a sense of goal, he has the necessary ingredients to become a top player."

The transfer will be concluded once the window opens in January and will be subject to all regulatory approvals.

