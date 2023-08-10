BREAKING
‘Agreement today’ - Chelsea's new signing confirmed as midfield star arrives

Chelsea appear to have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Tyler Adams from Leeds United.
By Derren Howard
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

It is thought Chelsea have activated a £20m release clause for the 24-year-old American international. Adams has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is now preparing for a medical.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today. Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done."

Adams made his name at New York Red Bulls and made the move to RB Leipzig before joining Leeds last summer for £20m. He has been capped 36 times by the USA.

Chelsea also continue their talks with Brighton over midfield ace Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered around £80m but Albion are holding out for £100m.

