It is thought Chelsea have activated a £20m release clause for the 24-year-old American international. Adams has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is now preparing for a medical.
Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today. Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done."
Adams made his name at New York Red Bulls and made the move to RB Leipzig before joining Leeds last summer for £20m. He has been capped 36 times by the USA.
Chelsea also continue their talks with Brighton over midfield ace Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered around £80m but Albion are holding out for £100m.