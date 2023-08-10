Chelsea appear to have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Tyler Adams from Leeds United.

It is thought Chelsea have activated a £20m release clause for the 24-year-old American international. Adams has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is now preparing for a medical.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today. Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done."

Adams made his name at New York Red Bulls and made the move to RB Leipzig before joining Leeds last summer for £20m. He has been capped 36 times by the USA.