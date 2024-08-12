Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour could finalise his move to Napoli this week.

The Italians have been trying to land the Scotland international throughout the summer window and have so far reportedly made bids of £8m and then £12m.

Both offers were rejected by the Seagulls but Napoli boss Antonio Conte, who worked with Gilmour at Chelsea, is determined to land his man.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion could be on his way to Napoli this transfer window

Gilmour, 23, has not featured for Brighton during pre-season and was omitted from the matchday squad in Albion’s final friendly – a 4-0 win against La Liga club Villarreal at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Napoli are prepared to close both David Neres and Billy Gilmour deals this week. Deal in place with both players and new bids to get both agreements done with Benfica and Brighton. Napoli will also insist for Romelu Lukaku as new contacts will follow with Chelsea.”

Gilmour joined Brighton for around £6m from Chelsea in 2022 and is contracted with the Seagulls for another two years.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking after the Villarreal clash, said: “It is the case that he is back [from his summer holiday] but we have to adapt him to the intensity and training. We will put a bit more attention on the player, with some pieces of training. On Tuesday (August 13) he will back. I have had talks with hi m. I said to him how I see him and what my plans are with him this season. The rest we will see."

The club are reluctant to lose their midfield talent who, last month, was described by Albion chief executive and deputy Paul Barber as a “fantastic footballer.”

“Billy has been an important player for us and we're very keen to keep Billy,” he said to TalkSport. “He’s a fantastic footballer and a great character around this squad.

“We know that some of our players are going to come under interest and attention from other clubs and we just have to manage that as part and parcel of being who we are and where we are at the stage of our journey.”