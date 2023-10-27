BREAKING
'Ahead of Manchester City or Brighton' - Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle and Everton boss makes bizarre claim amid struggles in Spain

Struggling Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benítez has bizarrely claimed his side are ‘ahead of Manchester City or Brighton’ – despite the Galician outfit sitting third-from-bottom in LaLiga.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
Los Celestes have endured a wretched start to the 2023-24 campaign under the former Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton boss’ stewardship.

Celta have taken just six points from their opening 10 games, losing six and winning just once.

But despite the club’s travails, Benítez, who was only named Celta boss in June, has insisted his side are currently outperforming Treble winners City and the Seagulls.

Struggling Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benítez has bizarrely claimed his side are ‘ahead of Manchester City and Brighton’ – despite the Galician outfit sitting third-from-bottom in LaLiga. Picture by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty ImagesStruggling Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benítez has bizarrely claimed his side are ‘ahead of Manchester City and Brighton’ – despite the Galician outfit sitting third-from-bottom in LaLiga. Picture by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images
Los Celestes have failed to win any of their last six in the league, and have only found the back of the net on 10 occasions this season.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Benítez said: “[The team’s data] is not that of a relegation team.

“The problems we have, have been detected. What you have to do now is find the solutions, which may take more or less time. The data is good, we do not have data on the relegation team.

“We are ahead of Manchester City or Brighton, who were among the top eight or nine teams, in terms of shots on goal. That is not normal, we are the only team that is in that situation with so many shots on goal.

“That’s why we need to improve accuracy. Atlético Madrid is the first team in precision, they shoot little but score a lot of goals, and we are shooting a lot and score few goals.”

