AI predicts 2025-26 Premier League table: Here's where Brighton, West Ham and Leeds United can finish

Artificial Intelligence predicts the outcome of next season’s Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion and their top flight rivals are set resume Premier League action on the weekend of August 16.

The fixtures – detailing all of next season's 380 matches – will be released on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of the summer transfer window is currently open and will close on Tuesday, June 10 at 11pm. The second and longer trading period begins on Monday, June 16 and runs all the way through until September 1 at 7pm.

Brighton Head Coach Fabian Hurzeler guided his team to an eighth place finish last term

Premier League clubs are expected to return to training on July 1 and fine-tune their preparations with pre-season camps and friendlies ahead of the kick-off.

Much can change between now and the start of the 2025-26 season but Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, has already predicted the outcomes for all 20 teams – including the newly-promoted clubs of Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United.

AI’s predicted 2025-26 Premier League table

1 Liverpool: As defending champions, Liverpool under Arne Slot have shown ruthless efficiency, winning the 2024-25 title with a record-breaking season from Mohamed Salah (29 goals, 47 goal involvements). Reported signings like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Florian Wirtz could bolster their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Arsenal: They have finished second for three consecutive seasons, showing consistency under Mikel Arteta. Their 99.9% chance of a top-five finish in 2024-25 simulations indicates reliability.

3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s side is expected to rebound. The signing of Omar Marmoush helped late in the last season, and further rebuilding is anticipated. Supercomputer projections place them in the top five.

4 Newcastle United: Newcastle’s 2024-25 season saw them secure Champions League qualification with a late surge. Players like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães are peaking but balancing Champions League and domestic games could strain their squad depth.

5 Chelsea: Finished fourth in 2024-25 and are building under Enzo Maresca. But inconsistency remains a concern. The transfer Liam Delap from Ipswich and their financial flexibility suggest improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Aston Villa’s gritty performances and Unai Emery’s European experience make them contenders for European spots. They have a 40.5% chance of a top-five finish, and their sixth-place projection aligns with their upward trajectory.

7 Brighton’s seventh-place projection stems from their solid 2024-25 campaign under Fabian Hürzeler, the league’s youngest permanent manager. Their attacking style and home form (40 goals scored) make them competitive for European qualification. Challenges: Losing key players like Joao Pedro could disrupt their momentum.

8 Nottingham Forest: They were the surprise package of 2024-25, finishing seventh with 33 more points than the prior season.

9 Crystal Palace: FA Cup win and Oliver Glasner’s impressive management point to a top-half finish Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 33 goals over two seasons make them dangerous

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Tottenham Hotspur After a disastrous 2024-25 (just above the relegation zone), Tottenham are projected to climb to 10th. Their Europa League win provides optimism

11 M anchester United United’s torrid 2024-25 season (near the drop zone) was a low point, but signings like Matheus Cunha offer hope.

12 Brentford Their high-octane attack (40 home goals) and Thomas Frank’s management suggest a stable 11th-place finish. However, uncertainty around Bryan Mbeumo’s future could impact their output.

13 Fulham Under Marco Silva they are consistent but lack ambition for a top-half push. Their mid-table status aligns with supercomputer forecasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Everton Everton’s move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and David Moyes’ return signal a fresh start. A 15th-place finish is projected, but new ownership could spark a top-10 push if investments materialize.

15 West Ham United Graham Potter’s struggles (four wins in 17 games) suggest a lower-mid-table finish. Jarrod Bowen’s talismanic role offers hope, but fan patience may wear thin.

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers A 16th-place finish assumes slight improvement under Vitor Pereira.

17 Bournemouth Bournemouth’s ninth-place finish in 2024-25 was a high point, but a projected 17th-place finish reflects potential player and manager departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Leeds United As a promoted team, Leeds face a tough return. Supercomputer projections suggest they’ll struggle but fare better than last season’s relegated teams, potentially finishing 18th.

19 Burnley Burnley’s promotion brings experience, but a projected 19th-place finish aligns with the trend of promoted teams struggling.

20 Sunderland: Inexperience at this level could be their downfall. Challenges: Young squad and lack of Premier League pedigree may lead to relegation.