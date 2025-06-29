Artificial Intelligence gives its verdict for the 2025-26 Premier League

Brighton have already made a number of moves in the transfer market as they look to improve on last season's eighth place finish.

Diego Coppola, Tommy Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas have all arrived and will bolster Fabian Hurzeler's squad.

There could also be further movement as Brighton have been linked with Liverpool's England under-21 star Harvey Elliott and reportedly made a £20m bid for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca.

There could also be a number of outgoings as Newcastle and Chelsea chase Joao Pedro, while Pervis Estupinan, Kaoru Mitoma, Igor Julio, Matt O'Riley and Julio Enciso have all been linked with moves away.

It's set for another intriguing season and here's where AI thinks Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and co may finish – includes a painful verdict for Brentford! (prediction courtesy Grok AI).

1 Liverpool – Arne Slot’s champions are favoured to retain the title, bolstered by signings like Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Florian Wirtz.

2 Arsenal – Expected to finish second again, with Mikel Arteta’s squad needing a top striker to close the gap. Their consistent top-four finishes and defensive solidity keep them in contention.

3 Manchester City – Pep Guardiola’s tweaks and returning players like Rodri should see them challenge closely but fall short.

4 Newcastle United – Their strong 2024-25 form and Champions League push suggest a top-four finish.

5 Chelsea – Improving under Enzo Maresca, they’re tipped for a top-five finish, potentially securing Champions League football.

6 Aston Villa – Likely to secure European football again, though their Champions League hopes may fade due to squad depth concerns.

7 Brighton & Hove Albion – Consistent mid-table performers, they’re expected to qualify for European competition with their dynamic style.

8 Crystal Palace – Oliver Glasner’s impressive management and their 2024-25 FA Cup win point to a top-half finish.

9 Nottingham Forest – After a surprise European qualification in 2024-25, they may slip slightly but remain solid in the top half.

10 Bournemouth – Despite losing players like Milos Kerkez, their high-energy style should keep them in the top half, as seen in 2024-25.

11 Leeds United – The only promoted team predicted to survive, thanks to Daniel Farke’s experience, though they’ll face a tough return.

12 Fulham – Expected to drop slightly from their 2024-25 11th-place finish, lacking the firepower for a higher push.

13 West Ham United – Graham Potter’s struggles continue, but they’re projected to avoid relegation and finish mid-table.

14 Everton – David Moyes’ return stabilises them, but their new stadium move and financial concerns limit progress to mid-table.

15 Tottenham Hotspur – Thomas Frank’s arrival and new signings like Bryan Mbeumo offer hope, but a mid-table finish is likely after a poor 2024-25.

16 Manchester United – Despite signings like Matheus Cunha, their rebuild under Ruben Amorim suggests another mid-table season.

17 Wolverhampton Wanderers – Losing key players like Cunha weakens them, but Vitor Pereira is tipped to just keep them safe.

18 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo’s potential departure and Thomas Frank’s exit could see them relegated, ending their top-flight run.

19 Burnley – Despite a strong Championship defence, Scott Parker’s poor Premier League record suggests relegation.

20 Sunderland – Play-off winners return after eight years but are predicted to finish bottom, with their squad unready for the Premier League