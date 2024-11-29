Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton agree on Brighton vs Southampton outcome

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome struggling Southampton to the Amex Stadium tonight.

The Seagulls are searching for their third consecutive Premier League win and victory tonight against Russell Martin’s team would move Brighton to second.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler expects a tough match against a team who are bottom of the table with just four points from 12 matches.

"We just have to watch the last game against Liverpool, how they played,” said the German. “I have followed them the whole season now and they have a great style of play. They have a lot of ball possession. We have to suffer a lot against the ball because they have the ability to outplay every opponent. They have the individual quality with Armstrong, with Dibbling – one of the very good one against one situations.”

Russell Martin, Manager of Southampton, has just one win so far this season

Former Southampton and England striker Alan Shearer believes Brighton will be too strong for his old club at the Amex Stadium.

"Brighton got a good win last weekend and Southampton put in a good performance against Liverpool,” said Shearer to Betfair. “But with Brighton being at home, I’d think they’ll take the three points, so I’ll go with a Brighton victory.”

Shearer’s old strike partner at Blackburn, Chris Sutton, also feels Brighton have the upper hand.

"Southampton actually gave Liverpool a decent game on Sunday, but that defeat means they have lost 10 of their first 12 games,” wrote Sutton for his BBC predictions column.

“I don't mind seeing Saints boss Russell Martin stick with his game plan, and it is hard for the promoted teams anyway.

“But we have seen another of the sides who came up last season, Leicester, make a managerial change this week and you have to worry for Martin if his side keep on losing.

“I do have a feeling it will be defeat number 11 for Southampton this weekend, too. Brighton got a good win at Bournemouth last time out, despite playing for half an hour with 10 men. It won't be a rout, but the Seagulls will find a way to win.” Sutton's prediction: 2-0