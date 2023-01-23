'Alan Shearer in his pomp' - Ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa boss urges Newcastle to sign in-form Brighton sensation

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has urged Newcastle United to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s in-form teen scoring sensation Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old has been irresistible form since breaking into the Seagulls first team. The Republic of Ireland international’s last-gasp header in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City was his third goal in five Premier League games.

Ferguson, who has also provided two assists, has played just 198 minutes of football in the English top-flight, but has a goal involvement every 40 minutes.

Despite his limited playing time, Ferguson has done enough to impress Sherwood, who sees the young forward as the ideal candidate to replace departed Magpies striker Chris Wood.

The New Zealander secured a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest on Friday [January 20]. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent until 2024.

Speaking to Australian sports channel Optus Sport, Sherwood said: “Didn’t we just mention that Newcastle were looking for a striker? That might be one there.

“Go in there now, there’s no point in getting him after he’s scored 50 Premier League goals because he will be unaffordable. Now’s the time you need to pick him out – when they’re ready, they’re ready.

“This boy has emerged and [Leandro] Trossard has been allowed to leave the football club because Ferguson has emerged from nowhere.

“[Albion boss Roberto] De Zerbi is obviously looking down at the academy as well and appreciates the qualities of this boy and that finish [against Leicester] is outstanding. That’s Alan Shearer in his pomp.