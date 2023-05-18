Alexis Mac Allister absence explained as Liverpool transfer target misses Brighton starting XI at Newcastle

The Argentine World Cup winner is widely tipped to leave Brighton this summer with Liverpool favourites to land the £70m rated ace. Mac Allister impressed in the heart of the midfield during Brighton’s superb 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday. It was a high intensity and bruising battle in the midfield and Mac Allister was on the receiving end of a few hefty blows. He looked jaded towards the end at the Emirates and it appears the match at Newcastle arrived just too soon for the 25-year-old. His countryman Facundo Buonanotte is promoted to the starting XI and the teenager will likely take Mac Allister’s No 10 role at St James’ Park, as sixth placed Brighton continue their quest for European qualification. Billy Gilmour retains his place in the midfield and will likely play alongside the experienced Pascal Gross with Caicedo likely to feature at right back once more.