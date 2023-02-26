Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for a hectic summer transfer window.

Manchester City are said to the latest team in the hunt for Brighton's star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentina World Cup winner has been excellent for Albion during the past two seasons and his profile sky-rocketed further as he helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025 and the club have an option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man United Newcastle and now Manchester City are all said to be keen, with Serie A giants Juventus also in the hunt.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs

A summer bidding war would certainly maximise any transfer fee for Brighton as they aim to achieve around £70m for their man.

Mac Allister however has remained calm amid the speculation and is focussed on helping Roberto De Zerbi’s team achieve their ambition of European qualification this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm fine, I always say I'm focused here in Brighton," said Mac Allister speaking to ITV last month. "This is the club who helped me become a better player, better human-being.

"I'm not rushed to leave, I try not to read or hear too much but as I say, I'm very focused here.

"I feel really good, I’m really grateful with this club, my teammates and all the people who work here. I’m just focused on the next game and this club.