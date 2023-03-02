Edit Account-Sign Out
Alexis Mac Allister makes honest Brighton future admission amid potential replacement recommendation

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he sees his short-term future at Brighton & Hove Albion – but admitted he would like his next club ‘to be in the Premier League’.

By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago

The midfielder has been in excellent form for both club and country this campaign. The 24-year-old has, so far, netted seven goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Seagulls, and helped Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title since 1986 in December.

The Albion favourite featured six times in Qatar for La Albiceleste. He provided an assist for Ángel Di María in the final, and bagged his first international goal in Argentina’s crucial 2-0 win over Poland in the final round of games in Group C.

Mac Allister’s super season has piqued the interest of, among others, Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, and perennial UEFA Champions League qualifiers Atlético de Madrid and Juventus.

Despite the intense speculation, the midfielder stressed that he had no immediate desire to exit the Amex, but claimed he already had an idea of where he’d like to play next.

Speaking to Argentinian outlet TyC Sports, he said: “At the moment I’m enjoying my present at Brighton and I’m not thinking about the future.

“But I would like my next team to be in the Premier League.”

The FIFA World Cup winner also advised the Seagulls to snap up an up-and-coming Argentinian talent as his replacement should he depart for pastures new.

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he sees his short-term future at Brighton & Hove Albion – but admitted he would like his next club ‘to be in the Premier League’. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images
Mac Allister said: “I really like Equi [Ezequiel] Fernández.”

Fernández is a 20-year-old Argentina youth international who plays for Mac Allister’s former club Boca Juniors.

The defensive midfielder spent the 2022 campaign on a year-long loan at Boca’s Primera División rivals Tigre.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions, registering one assist, as El Matador recorded a seventh-place finish.

Fernández returned to Boca at the end of the year. He has so far made six appearances in all competitions for the Argentinian champions in 2023.

Mac Allister joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025 and the club have an option for a further year.

He has scored 15 goals, and recorded six assists, in 94 games in all competitions for Albion since his move from Argentina.

