Brighton and Hove Albion’s South American midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to feature for Argentina in their World Cup Group C clash against Poland tonight.

Mac Allister played a vital role in Argentina's previous match, which was a 2-0 win against South American rivals Mexico. It was a win that kept Argentina's World Cup hopes alive and they go into the match against Poland tonight also needing victory to guarantee qualification.

A draw could also see Mac Allister and Argentina through, if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw in the other Group C match – or if Mexico win by two-goals.

Mac Allister caught the eye in the Mexico triumph as Argentina brought in the Albion midfielder after their surprise loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. Mac Allister’s energy and clever use of the ball was evident and the 23-year-old also linked well with Argentina’s talisman Messi. The Albion man's display on the global stage took many by surprise and left a number of Argentina fans asking why he was not included from the start in the opening match.

It was however no shock for Brighton fans who have seen their player develop into a world class midfielder following his £7m arrival from Argentina Juniors in 2019. Initially, it took time for Mac Allister to adapt to the demands of the Premier League but he progressed well under previous boss Graham Potter and this year he has played the best football of his career.

He arrived as a No 10 but but has since adapted his game and now mainly operates in a deeper role and has formed a formidable and classy midfield partnership with Ecuador star Moises Caicedo. Earlier this season he was rewarded with a new contract at Brighton which runs until the summer of 2025.

Mac Allister was born in La Pampa, Argentina and both his older brothers Francis and Kevin are also professional footballers. His dad Carlos Mac Allister is a retired footballer and also played for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors and won three caps for Argentina in 1993. Mac Allister is of Scottish and Irish descent and it is believed he has ancestors from Fife in Scotland.

