'All claiming' - Brighton players plead in vain for VAR intervention after Richarlison halves deficit for Tottenham in entertaining first-half

Brighton took a two-goal lead at home against Tottenham Hotspur but conceded at a less than ideal time, just as the half-time whistle was approaching.

Richarlison was the goalscorer on the 43rd minute – with Tottenham's first shot on goal – after the striker was found by Mohammed Kudus. Bart Verbruggen got a hand to it but couldn’t keep the Brazilian’s effort out.

Albion players immediately remonstrated with the referee Chris Kavanagh – appealing for a handball in the build-up.

Replays showed that the ball appeared to hit the hand of João Palhinha, when he won the ball for Spurs in the middle of the park.

Andy Stevenson, BBC Final Score’s reporter at Amex Stadium, said: “The Brighton defenders are all claiming a handball and it has gone to VAR. A way back into the game for Tottenham... For now.”

The goal was given after a quick check behind the scenes.

There was a slightly longer VAR check earlier in the match when Yankuba Minteh brilliantly opened the scoring for Albion against the run of play, after eight minutes.

The Gambian wide man took his first goal of the season in style – rounding Guglielmo Vicario after a fast break-away. It was Minteh’s second goal in three appearances in the Premier League against Tottenham.

A VAR check confirmed Minteh timed his run perfectly from Georginio Rutter’s pass – before bursting clear of the defence.

Andy Stevenson said: “One of the most against the run of play goals we have seen in the Premier League so far.

“Tottenham have dominated the opening minutes but Minteh finished coolly.”

Dion Dublin, former Aston Villa and Man Utd striker, added on Final Score: “You have to drop off there if you're Tottenham. It was too close to the half way line to play offside, you have to step back.

“Minteh still has to time his run absolutely perfectly because he just steps into the Spurs half as the ball is played and it's a cool finish.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown said, on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Yankuba Minteh won the ball back, he pressed really strongly.

“He's got such a long way to travel as he enters the Spurs half but his touches are good.

“He sits the goalkeeper down and pokes it in. Sensational finish.”

The Seagulls doubled their lead through Yasin Ayari, after 31 minutes. It was well-hit strike from distance but Vicario did not cover himself in glory.

Brown said: “This is from absolutely nothing again.

“Yasin Ayari was so far away, really wide on the far left hand side.

“It moves late but the goalkeeper will be disappointed as it drifts into the far corner.”

Former Newcastle and Man City goalkeeper Shay Given, who is another pundit on Final Score, said it was a ‘good strike’ from Ayari but ‘Vicario has to do better’.

He added: “I think he was surprised a bit. Bergvall gave the ball away and he wasn't set, so he gets a hand to it but doesn't drive into the save with his feet.”