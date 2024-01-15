All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to complete and announce an £8m deal for Valentin Barco this week.

The Seagulls have activated the release clause with Boca Juniors and the 19-year-old will add to head coach Roberto De Zerbi's options on the left flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a classic Brighton transfer who are no strangers to operating in the South American transfer market.

Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors will join Brighton for around £8m

Barco – who reportedly agreed a contract until June 2028 plus option until June 2029 – is tipped as one the brightest emerging talents in South America and was also attracting interest from Man City and Chelsea.

Brighton are however seen as an extremely good option for the best young players from that part of the world.

The likes of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo were both brought recently for modest fees and established themselves in the Premier League before being sold for vast profit to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barco will add to Brighton's South American contingent as he will join fellow Argentine teenager Facundo Buonanotte, Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso, Ecuador left back Pervis Estupinan and Brazilian defender Igor and striker Joao Pedro – while Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento (on loan at Ipswich) and Columbia international Steven Alzate (on loan at Standard Liège) remain on the books.

Barco has been with Bocca since the age of nine and has progressed through their ranks. He mostly operates on the left side of the midfield, but can also slot in at left back or even the central midfield areas.

It's a another interesting signing for Albion and on the face of it, it seems he will be a sound fit for De Zerbi's fluid in-game tactics.

The teenager will not though be available until at least February as he's set for action with Argentina Under-23s for their Olympic qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad