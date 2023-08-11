Albion midfielder Jensen Weir is moving to League One Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Roberto De Zerbi is preparing his squad to face Luton Town on Saturday

The 21-year-old spent last season at another League One club, Morecambe, and made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Jensen joined Albion from Wigan Athletic in 2020 and spent part of the 2020/21 campaign with Cambridge United where he made 24 appearances.

He was part of the squad which took part in the Premier League Summer Series earlier this summer.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “This is a good move for Jensen at a level he did very well at last season. We’ll be monitoring his progress at Blackpool during the season and wish him all the best.”