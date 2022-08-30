Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ally McCoist makes Billy Gilmour and Brighton transfer claim amid Everton and Rangers interest

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist believes Brighton would be be an exciting move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:40 am
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour struggled on his loan at Norwich last season and has been linked with a move to Premier League club Brighton
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour struggled on his loan at Norwich last season and has been linked with a move to Premier League club Brighton

Brighton are reported to be in the running to take the 21-year-old midfielder from Chelsea after his disappointing loan move at Norwich last term.

McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT said: "That kind of move really appeals to me for the wee man.

"I know he didn't hit it off at Norwich and I know a lot of fans weren't too happy with that particular signing.

Most Popular

"I don't know if Gilmour was suited to going into a team that was struggling and fighting for survival and didn't have possession of the football.

"Brighton are doing fantastically well, good to watch and I just think that'd be a good move.

"That move excites me - I think it'd be a good move for Billy Gilmour."

Gilmour is not in Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans this campaign and has also been linked a move to Rangers and Everton.

Billy GilmourBrightonAlly McCoistRangersEverton