Ally McCoist makes Billy Gilmour and Brighton transfer claim amid Everton and Rangers interest

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour struggled on his loan at Norwich last season and has been linked with a move to Premier League club Brighton

Brighton are reported to be in the running to take the 21-year-old midfielder from Chelsea after his disappointing loan move at Norwich last term.

McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT said: "That kind of move really appeals to me for the wee man.

"I know he didn't hit it off at Norwich and I know a lot of fans weren't too happy with that particular signing.

"I don't know if Gilmour was suited to going into a team that was struggling and fighting for survival and didn't have possession of the football.

"Brighton are doing fantastically well, good to watch and I just think that'd be a good move.

"That move excites me - I think it'd be a good move for Billy Gilmour."