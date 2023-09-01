'Almost complete' - Brighton linked £15m ace closes in on move to Luton Town from Arsenal

Lokonga joined Arsenal for around £15m from Anderlecht in 2021 but struggled to nail down a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s team. He was on loan last season at Crystal Palace where he made nine appearances and returned to the Gunners for pre-season training.

The Belgium international is unlikely to feature for Arteta this season – especial after the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham – and the club have actively been seeking a place where he can play first team football this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton, who lost Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m, were reportedly considering Lokonga as a possible replacement but they opted for Carlos Baleba, who they singed from Lille for around £25m.

Rob Edwards’ Luton are determined to bolster their squad this window and Lokonga could well prove a useful addition to their squad as they look maintain their top-flight status this term after their promotion.

Former Everton and Chelsea man Ross Barkley also joined this window and made his Hatters debut in the 3-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend. Luton are second from bottom in the fledgling Premier League table with no points from their first two. Tonight they have their first home match at Kenilworth Road as they take on West Ham.