Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to move on goalkeeper Rob Sanchez after hiss falling out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Sanchez, 25, was a mainstay in the Brighton team under previous boss Graham Potter but now looks set to leave this summer – with Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly keen on the Spain international.

Sanchez was dropped as the regular No 1 for Brighton last season as De Zerbi opted for the talents of Jason Steele. It was a bold call from the Italian head coach but a decision that has since been vindicated by Steele’s excellent displays in the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele adapted superbly to De Zerbi’s style of playing out from the back but also proved a reliable and extremely agile shot-stopper. Sanchez then fell out with De Zerbi towards te end of the campaign and was not incuded in the match day squads towards the tail end of the campaign.

Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion is set to move away from the Seagulls during this summer's transfer window

Relations have not improved during the close season and Sanchez has fell further down the pecking following the £16m summer signing of Bart Verbruggen from Anderlect.

It leaves Sanchez out in the cold and seeking a move elsewhere. Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for the Spaniard where he could reunite with his former goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, who helped him progress through the ranks at Brighton.

Chelsea are said to be keen to add competition for current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the the exit of Édouard Mendy following his move to Al Ahli. Arsenal are also said to be keen on Sanchez’s talents as they look to provide competition for their No 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad