‘Always been’ - Tottenham and Arsenal target agrees £35m transfer to ambitious Premier League rivals

Albion have agreed a club record £35m deal with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus. The deal has is not yet 100 per cent complete but the signs looking promising ahead of Brighton's first Premier League match on August 12 against Luton Town.

Albion have been chasing the 23-year-old midfielder for most of the summer transfer window and it appears there has now been in a breakthrough. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Kudus' talents and views him as the perfect replacement for Alexis Mac Allister who left for Liverpool for £35m earlier this transfer window. Kudus, who stated his intentions to leave Ajax this summer, had previously been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea. He arrived at Ajax in 2020 for around £8m after impressing at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

Brighton are keen to bolster their midfield as they could still lose Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. The Blues have so far bid £80m for Caicedo but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

Roberto De Zerbi manager of Brighton & Hove Albion is determined to compete well in the Premier League and the Europa League this season

Albion, who finished sixth in the Premier League last term, are determined to continue their upward progress and will compete in the Europa League this season for the first time in their history.

The talents of Kudus would certainly help Brighton and the £35m fee would surpass the previous record of £30m they paid for Joao Pedro from Watford at the start of the summer. He plays best as an attacking midfielder and last term in the Eredivise he notched 11 goals, with three assists.

Albion have also added free transfers James Milner and Mo Dahoud after their stints at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Left-sided defender Igor Julio also arrived from Fiorentina for around £15m and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was signed from Anderlecht for £16m.