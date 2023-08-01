Chelsea defender Levi Colwill sent a message to Brighton fans, players and management – which seems to suggest he will not be moving to the Seagulls this summer

Colwill was excellent on loan at Brighton last term and Roberto De Zerbi was keen to make the move permanent. Earlier this window, Brighton had a bid of £40m for the left-sided defender rejected as Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino made it clear Colwill was very much in his plans.

The 21-year-old is now said to be in the final stages of agreeing a new six year contract with Chelsea, which scuppers any chance of Brighton landing one of their key summer transfer target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colwill, who was also wanted by Liverpool, today posted an emotional message on Instagram – thanking the Brighton fans, former manager Graham Potter and also De Zerbi.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, had an excellent relationship with Levi Colwill

The posts shows Colwill celebrating with his former Albion teammates with the message: "I am proud to have played a small part in the clubs success last season. You gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when no one else did. I thank Graham Potter for first bringing me to the club and to all the employees at the stadium and training ground for making it a great place to perform and develop

"To the fans, you’ve always had my back! Since I got into the side, your continuous support made me feel comfortable to play the way I wanted to play and not fear about making mistakes. You gave me a platform to shine and show my ability in the best league of the world. I will never forget that you supported me.