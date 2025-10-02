Brighton travel to Wolves this Sunday for a Premier League clash at Molineux Stadium - 2pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler must decide who leads the line at Wolves this Sunday.

The Seagulls have struggled for goals from their centre forwards this season with former Leeds United man Georginio yet to net in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck was also without a goal until he changed that in dramatic circumstances with two late goals to seal last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Chelsea.

Greek duo Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas are also options but they are yet to start a Premier League match this term.

At Chelsea, Welbeck was used from the bench and Hurzeler admitted he now has a tough decision on who starts at Molineux Stadium.

“He [Weleck] is always in my thinking,” said the Albion head coach. “He's a great player, a great goalscorer, of course we have to sometimes make tough decisions, also make decisions regarding the next opponent, what do we need, how we want to play, how is our set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So there are several reasons or factors we have to go through to make that decision.”

Vítor Pereira’s Wolves have struggled this term and are bottom with just one point from their first six matches. They have also conceded 13 goals in the process, which should leave a few gaps for Brighton’s strikers to exploit.

Hurzeler said Welbeck is also helping Tzimas and Kostoulas as they go through their “adaptation process”.

Bobby Zamora is great with our strikers

“He [Welbeck] is always a factor in my head and he will always be a key for us,” Hurzeler added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sure he shares his experience, he not only shares experience, he's also someone who really takes care of his team-mates, who supports his team-mates, who support the whole environment, the whole atmosphere.

“On top of that we have Bobby [Zamora] in our building. He's also with the strikers every day on a daily business.

“So it's a good group of personalities, good group of characters who share experience, who help each other, who bring good energy on and off the pitch, and I think that's very important for us.”

Hurzeler: Wolves is no easy match

Despite Wolves’ position at the bottom of the table, Hurzeler expects a tough match against Pereira’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, it's a very difficult opponent to play,” said the German. “Like I said, of course, when you only look at the results you might think, oh, it's an easy opponent, but in every game I saw so far from them they had a chance to win it.

“In every game they played good football, they were very stable, out of possession, they don't give away a lot of chances, they have a good style of play in their three-two shape.

“We should never underestimate any opponent in the Premier League, we have to be really ready, we have to push our own limits, we have to play on the highest standards to win this game.”

Your next Albion read: Brighton explain Kaoru Mitoma injury issue ahead of Wolves