Brighton & Hove Albion young gun Evan Ferguson is being tracked by ‘many clubs’, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Seagulls striker has been a revelation since making his full Premier League debut at Southampton on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to score his first career league goal in Albion’s 4-2 home loss to top-of-the-table Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

His goal against the Gunners saw Ferguson become both Brighton and the Republic of Ireland’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has since taken his tally to five goals in 13 senior appearances for Albion this season.

It has previously been reported that Ferguson has caught the eye of Brighton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea following his breakout campaign.

But Romano revealed that the two London clubs weren’t the only teams keeping tabs on the talented teen.

“Many clubs are tracking Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson,” the Italian said, writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. “Scouts are always keeping an eye on him... but there’s Brighton!

“It’s always easy to mention top clubs for Brighton players but they know how to negotiate in the best way, and it’s not easy to sign players from them.