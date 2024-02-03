BREAKING

'Always nice' - Lewis Dunk reveals the key reason for Brighton's thumping win over Crystal Palace

Lewis Dunk said Brighton’s 4-1 win over bitter rivals Crystal Palace was the deserved result from a ‘top performance’.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The skipper’s header from a corner after two minutes gave Albion the perfect start, as they looked to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat at Luton.

Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro all also found the net on a near-perfect afternoon for the Seagulls. Jean Phillipe-Mateta’s header ensured they wouldn’t keep a clean sheet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dunk, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: said: "We had to react after Tuesday night where we were nowhere near it. We started on the front foot and it paid off.

Most Popular
Lewis Dunk opened the scoring for Brighton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Lewis Dunk opened the scoring for Brighton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Lewis Dunk opened the scoring for Brighton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"We killed the game off in the first half. A top performance from everyone. It is always nice to score a goal and especially in a derby.

"Hopefully now we can go on a run of winning games."

Click here to see our players ratings.

Related topics:Crystal PalaceLewis DunkBrightonSeagullsLuton