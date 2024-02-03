'Always nice' - Lewis Dunk reveals the key reason for Brighton's thumping win over Crystal Palace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The skipper’s header from a corner after two minutes gave Albion the perfect start, as they looked to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat at Luton.
Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro all also found the net on a near-perfect afternoon for the Seagulls. Jean Phillipe-Mateta’s header ensured they wouldn’t keep a clean sheet.
Dunk, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: said: "We had to react after Tuesday night where we were nowhere near it. We started on the front foot and it paid off.
"We killed the game off in the first half. A top performance from everyone. It is always nice to score a goal and especially in a derby.
"Hopefully now we can go on a run of winning games."
Click here to see our players ratings.