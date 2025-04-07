Amazing photos of loyal Brighton fans at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace as three players sent-off - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:03 BST
Brighton fans out in force in the April sunshine at Selhurst Park

The result did not go Brighton’s way but supporters were out in force for Saturday’s away trip to Crystal Palace.

Daniel Munoz’s deflected strike 10 minutes into the second half ultimately made the difference at Selhurst Park, but the Eagles had to survive 12 minutes of added time following the dismissals of Eddie Nketiah and captain Marc Guehi.

Danny Welbeck had cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s third-minute opener just after the half hour, and it briefly became nine versus 10 when Jan Paul van Hecke was also sent off with a second booking in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

It was a chaotic match and Seagulls head coach Fabian Hurzeler agreed his youthful squad needed to be in better control of their emotions, saying: “It was important for the players to keep calm and find the right solutions.

“They went down to nine men and then we made a silly mistake to concede a red card ourselves. It’s difficult to win Premier League games when you’re not on the highest level.

“We have a lot of young players and in some moments we perhaps weren’t mature enough.”

Here’s Albion fans at Selhurst Park – along with the red cards...

