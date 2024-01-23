Amex Stadium 'moaners' are warned of Charlton Athletic demise after Brighton's stalemate with Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So for a team that little over 25 years ago were rooted to the bottom of the Football League, staring relegation to Non League football in the face, to start 2024 unbeaten in the Premier League, in an automatic European place in the table above Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle is fantastic – but for some fans it’s still not enough!

Never mind running out to ‘Good Old Sussex By The Sea’, for some fans they’d be better suited to the late, great Freddie Mercury belting out “I want it all, I want it all, and I want it now”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalless draw was perhaps indicative of Albion’s on going tenure in top flight football… another home draw, along with the stalemates with Fulham, Sheffield United and Burnley respectively – arguably eight points dropped at home.

Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium

We could and should have won, not the most exciting game, then again a Wolves breakaway goal clinching all three points for an unlikely away win was also not off the agenda.

But as they continue to say on the Island of Love on ITV, ‘It is what it is’. Even with the somewhat underwhelming 0-0 draw the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Jason Steele is clearly the best goalkeeper at the club, so for the foreseeable future this ‘rotation’ policy over the keepers needs to be parked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of both Billy Gilmour and Jack Hinshelwood into top quality footballers is there for everyone to see, little Tariq Lamptey back playing, providing a threat and although he had an off night by his high standards, Joao Pedro will continue to score and create goals as the quest for a second season of European competition continues.

Also, throw into the mix the impending returns of Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Simon Adringa and Kaoru Mitoma, the last 16 of the Europa League to look forward to, so everyone’s Albion glass should be very much half full than half empty.

Any ongoing criticism of RDZ is so wide of the mark it’s laughable.

For the very small minority of Albion fans moaning about current result trends can I remind for all of the classic footballing tale of Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successive top ten finishes, but an undercurrent amongst the fans that the then manager – former Albion midfielder Alan Curbishley – wasn’t the right man for the job.