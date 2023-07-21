NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

'An eager player with a lot of hunger' - Brighton announce fourth signing of the summer

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their fourth signing of the summer.
By Matt Pole
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

The Seagulls have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes.

The 23-year-old helped Sydney win the Australian League title earlier this year alongside her new Albion teammate Madison Haley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are excited that Mackenzie is joining us. She’s a versatile player and had great success last season with Sydney FC having played alongside Madison Haley.

Most Popular
Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes. by Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes. by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes. by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“She’s an eager player with a lot of hunger when she's on the ball and we’re delighted to welcome her to Albion.”

The talented midfielder previously played for Western Sydney Wanderers before joining Sydney FC for three seasons. Hawkesby went on to have a short spell with Sydney Olympic before returning to Sydney FC last season.

At international level, she received call-ups to Australian national team for two friendlies against Spain and Portugal in 2022.

Related topics:Brighton & Hove Albion WomenBrightonAlbionSeagulls