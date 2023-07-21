'An eager player with a lot of hunger' - Brighton announce fourth signing of the summer

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced their fourth signing of the summer.

The Seagulls have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes.

The 23-year-old helped Sydney win the Australian League title earlier this year alongside her new Albion teammate Madison Haley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We are excited that Mackenzie is joining us. She’s a versatile player and had great success last season with Sydney FC having played alongside Madison Haley.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have announced the signing of Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC, subject to regulatory processes. by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“She’s an eager player with a lot of hunger when she's on the ball and we’re delighted to welcome her to Albion.”

The talented midfielder previously played for Western Sydney Wanderers before joining Sydney FC for three seasons. Hawkesby went on to have a short spell with Sydney Olympic before returning to Sydney FC last season.