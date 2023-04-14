The 18-year-old has made 19 Premier League 2 appearances so far this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
Men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “Jack has made the step up to under-21s football seamlessly this season, and he has had the opportunity to train with the first team on numerous occasions.
“He is an excellent example to our other young players coming through of the hard work and commitment you need to be successful when trying to make the step up.”
Hinshelwood, who graduated from the Seagulls’ academy, comes from a long line of footballers, including his dad, Adam, who made 100 league appearances for Albion during the Withdean era before turning to coaching and management.
The teenager’s great grandfather Wally played for Fulham, Chelsea, Reading and Bristol City. Wally’s sons Paul and Martin both played for Crystal Palace, with Martin going on to coach and manage Brighton.
Martin’s son Danny, who is Jack’s uncle, also played for Albion and Portsmouth.