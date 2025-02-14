Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea

Brighton’s Japan international nets a stunner against Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was blown away Kaoru Mitoma’s moment of magic against Chelsea.

The Japan international scored one of the best goals witnessed at the Amex Stadium as he gave Brighton the lead against the Blues in the 27 minute.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen launched a long ball forward and Mitoma brought the down at high speed with a sublime touch while under pressure from Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah.

Mitoma then swerved inside and curled a delightful low effort beyond the despairing dive of visiting goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen. It really was a moment of sheer skill that had the entire Amex Stadium on it’s feet, apart from a small section of Chelsea fans.

“What have we just seen?” said Carragher. “That was outrageous from Mitoma. Chelsea are trying to play through the opposition and the touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season. And the finish isn't bad either! Look at that. That is Messi-like, and I don't say that lightly. That was pure genius.”

Mitoma who joined Brighton for just £2.5m from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021. The 27-year-old has made 94 appearances for Brighton with 20 goals and 16 assists. Last January The Seagulls rejected a £60m bid from Saudi Pro-League side Al Nassr.

Brighton then extended their first half lead as Yankuba Minteh fired in from close range on 38 minutes after Danny Welbeck teed him up.