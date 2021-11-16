Andi Zeqiri, Barber on Potter's future and 'surreal' Symonds - Three Brighton stories you may have missed this week

Albion striker Andi Zeqiri could be heading to the Qatar World Cup in 2022

An Albion striker has helped secure his country's place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, cheif executive Paul Barber addressed the regualr speculation on Graham Potter's future and their was WSL delight for Maisie Symonds.

Zeqiri has World Cup at his feet

Albion striker Andi Zeqiri helped Switzerland book their place at the Qatar World Cup.

The 22-year-old striker is currently on loan in the Bundesliga at Augsberg but helped his country to a 4-0 win against Bulgaria on Monday night. The win saw the Swiss top their group ahead of European champions Italy who drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland and will have to qualify via the play-offs.

Zeqiri join Brighton in 2020 from Lausanne and has made nine appearances for Albion.

He scored for Graham Potter's team in the Carabao Cup win at Cardiff earlier this season before securing his loan to the Bundesliga.

Barber: Potter is happy at Albion

Albion chief executive Paul Barber Paul Barber says head coach Graham Potter is happy at the club despite continued speculation on his future.

Potter has been linked recently with roles at Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Man United. Barber said: "There is always going to be interest in good people, whether it’s coaches, players or even backroom staff as well.

"We’ve got Graham on a long contract. We like what he’s doing, we want him to be here for a long time to come and I think he’s happy to be here."

Last gasp winner is 'surreal' for Symonds

Maisie Symonds said it was surreal moment after her last gasp winner against Leicester in WSL at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Symonds curled in a sublime free kick to clinch three points in the dying moments in front of 3,566 fans. The victory propelled Albion to third in the table.

She said: “From that angle, sometimes the goalkeeper is not sure whether you are going to cross it or shoot. When we won the free-kick I said, ‘I want to take it, Ness’.

“I think from that range it is definitely on to shoot and I backed myself and luckily it went in. Otherwise I think I would have been in a bit of trouble with Ness!