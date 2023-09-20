BREAKING
Andy Cole explains why '£100m' Evan Ferguson is already worth more than Rasmus Hojlund

Former Man United striker Andy Cole believes Brighton’s talented young attacker Evan Ferguson is already worth £100m
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Ferguson, 18, impressed last season in the top flight and netted 12 goals in all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

The Ireland international has started well once again this term and already has four goals to his name – including a hat-trick against Newcastle United just prior to the international break.

Man United, according to www.espn.co.uk, submitted a £50m bid for Ferguson in the summer window, which was swiftly rejected by the Seagulls. Ferguson is contracted with Albion until 2028 and is set to play a key for Roberto De Zerbi’s team as they embark on their first ever Europa League campaign.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is wanted by Manchester United

Former United striker Cole said to betfred.com: “He’s a really good player. I don’t believe that Manchester United are going to be the only club that’s interested in signing him and to get him out of Brighton is going to cost a team £100 million. It’s that simple.

"I can see him leaving Brighton at the end of the season if he continues doing what he’s doing. Manchester United have just brought in Rasmus Højlund for £72 million and if Evan’s scoring hat-tricks in the Premier League, then he's already worth around £100 million now by that comparison. Evan plays in a great team that creates many chances, he’s already shown that he’s capable of scoring goals and as he’s learning all the time, so by the end of the season he’s going to become an even better player. Any team would be interested in him because he’s got so much potential.”

