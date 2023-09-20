Andy Cole explains why '£100m' Evan Ferguson is already worth more than Rasmus Hojlund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferguson, 18, impressed last season in the top flight and netted 12 goals in all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

The Ireland international has started well once again this term and already has four goals to his name – including a hat-trick against Newcastle United just prior to the international break.

Man United, according to www.espn.co.uk, submitted a £50m bid for Ferguson in the summer window, which was swiftly rejected by the Seagulls. Ferguson is contracted with Albion until 2028 and is set to play a key for Roberto De Zerbi’s team as they embark on their first ever Europa League campaign.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is wanted by Manchester United

Former United striker Cole said to betfred.com: “He’s a really good player. I don’t believe that Manchester United are going to be the only club that’s interested in signing him and to get him out of Brighton is going to cost a team £100 million. It’s that simple.