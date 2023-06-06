Ange Postecoglou's Kaoru Mitoma transfer statement will surprise Brighton and Tottenham fans

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma

Postecoglou's knowledge of the Japanese transfer market was huge factor in bringing success to Celtic, where he won five from a possible six titles in two seasons.

Prolific striker Kyogo Furuhashi was the Australian manager's statement signing during his time at Celtic but he recruited six players in total from the J-League. But the player he perhaps wanted most of all was Mitoma who slipped through the net and agreed to Brighton instead.

The Japan international attacker has enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League with the Seagulls following his £4m arrival from Kawasaki Fontale in 2021.

Mitoma initially had a loan spell in Belgium with Union SG but this season he has made his mark in the English top flight. The 25-year-old has more than filled of Leo Trossard – who left Brighton and moved to Arsenal – and the Japan ace has been one of the best attacking players in the Premier League this term.

His skill, pace and eye for goal has added to Albion's attacking play and is one player who got away from Postecoglou. It's not clear at this stage if Tottenham's new boss will try to rekindle his interest with Mitoma but Postecoglou remains a huge fan. “Yeah, I tried to get him but it was already almost done for him to go to Brighton,” the 57-year-old said in April. “Him and Kyogo were the first two players I tried to bring across here [Celtic]. Mitoma would have been a good signing but unfortunately for us, Brighton also have a very good scouting network.

"They managed to pick him up but there was never any doubt in my mind that he was another one who was going to be a top player. He’s done really well down there, which hasn’t surprised me.”

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi does not want his star man to leave this summer. "Mitoma is one of the best players in Brighton,” said the Italian last month. “He can improve because he has started to be an important player this year, especially when I started to work here because before he wasn’t in the first XI. He needs to stay here one more year for him and for us.”