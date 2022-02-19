Another attacking fitness blow for Shaun Dyche and Burnley ahead of Brighton clash

Former Albion man Ashley Barnes is not quite ready to start the Premier League match at Brighton.

Barnes replaced Weghorst and has benefitted from 90 minutes for the under-23s in midweek, but the game at the Amex Stadium may just be too soon for the former Albion man to start.

Barnes, 32, returned as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw against Man United and had the final 15 minutes against Liverpool.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will assess his attacking options ahead of Brighton

The striker continues his recovery from a thigh issue that has kept him out since last October.

It's eight years since a bargain move from Saturday’s opponents Brighton and Barnes is four goals short of a half-century for the club, with his last coming a year ago this week.

Barnes is out of contract in the summer, albeit with an option in the club’s favour.

Dyche said: “Barnesy is good around the group, the group know him well, we know he can operate in the Premier League – he’s made that clear.

“He’s always got that kind of edge to him, which gives him that freedom playing against anyone.

“He’s certainly a forward I’ve thought never carries much fear about him when he’s playing – he’s not bothered who hes playing against, what team he’s playing against.

“He’s always shown that side to him so it’s good to have him back around it.

“He can still get fitter and sharper, but he’s been training very well and is certainly up for the challenge.”

Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain out.

Dyche does however expect January arrival Wout Weghorst to be fit after he took a blow to the hip in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.