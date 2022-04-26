Another attacking injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Jeremy Sarmiento has suffered an injury setback during a run-out for the under-23s against Chelsea under-23s at the Amex Stadium last night.

Sarmiento has been gently easing his way back to full-fitness and first team duties following a serious hamstring injury sustained at West Ham last December.

The 19-year-old was in the starting XI for the under-23s in their 3-1 Premier League 2 defeat to Chelsea but hobbled off the pitch soon after the halftime break.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will assess the fitness of his squad ahead of their trip to Wolves this Saturday

Sarmiento was chasing back to help the defence when he stopped abruptly and appeared to indicate a problem with the back of his left thigh.

It's potentially a huge blow to the player and club as he was nearing a return to full-fitness and eyeing a strong finish to the Premier League campaign.

The Ecuador international has featured from the bench in the closing stages of Albion's recent Premier League matches against Norwich, Manchester City and Southampton.

Head coach Graham Potter has been keen to manage his minutes and his return to action carefully due to the serious nature of the hamstring injury.

Sarmiento, 19, also represented his country against Argentina and Paraguay at the end of March.

Brighton are next in Premier League action this Saturday at Wolves as Graham Potter's team look to surpass their record Premier League points tally of 41.