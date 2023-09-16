Sixth placed Brighton and Hove Albion resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester United today, 3pm.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United looks bleak after Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know whether the winger will play for the club again.

The 23-year-old is training away from the first team as a disciplinary measure after claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” following his omission from the squad for the defeat at Arsenal before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Hag said he did not know how long Sancho’s disciplinary procedure would last or whether he will represent United again.

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United has had his share of off-field troubles to deal with at Man United

“I don’t know. I am sitting here. We have a big game [Brighton], we are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that.”

On how long the disciplinary process might last, the Dutchman replied: “I don’t know but, as I say, I don’t think about that. I think about tomorrow [Brighton]. He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can’t contribute.”

Ten Hag added: “The players who are there and available deserve me. I have to guide them, I have to prepare them. I put my energy into giving the best performance tomorrow against Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sancho’s misdemeanour is the latest in a long line of off-field issues that Ten Hag has had to deal with. Last week Antony was granted leave to address allegations of violence towards women and last month Mason Greenwood was allowed to leave on loan to Getafe after the Crown Prosecution Service eventually withdrew charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

It’s been a tough period for all concerned at United but Ten Hag’s remit is to install discipline and get results on the pitch – starting against Brighton.