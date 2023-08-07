Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed Jeremy Sauer is new girls’ academy manager.

Sauer brings an impressive range of experience and wealth of knowledge within academy football having previously worked at AFC Wimbledon as Academy Manager.

After 12 years at AFC Wimbledon, Jeremy moved to West Ham United for three years as Assistant Academy Manager before joining the Premier League.

He will be replacing Perry Northeast as he transitions into a new role as women’s first team coach.

Managing Director, Zoe Johnson said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Women’s and Girls’ department as the new academy manager.

“He has a diverse range of experience in academy football, and we are delighted he has joined our department.

“We want to maintain the foundations that have already been set and create a clear pathway from our academy to our first team.