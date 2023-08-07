BREAKING
'Another clear message' - Ex-West Ham United man joins Brighton for key role

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed Jeremy Sauer is new girls’ academy manager.
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Sauer brings an impressive range of experience and wealth of knowledge within academy football having previously worked at AFC Wimbledon as Academy Manager.

After 12 years at AFC Wimbledon, Jeremy moved to West Ham United for three years as Assistant Academy Manager before joining the Premier League.

He will be replacing Perry Northeast as he transitions into a new role as women’s first team coach.

Jeremy Sauerbrings an impressive range of experience to Brighton and Hove AlbionJeremy Sauerbrings an impressive range of experience to Brighton and Hove Albion
Managing Director, Zoe Johnson said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Women’s and Girls’ department as the new academy manager.

“He has a diverse range of experience in academy football, and we are delighted he has joined our department.

“We want to maintain the foundations that have already been set and create a clear pathway from our academy to our first team.

“His appointment is another clear message of our long-term aspirations – he is a fantastic addition to our team.”

