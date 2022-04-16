Another defensive injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Tottenham trip

Brighton and Hove Albion have had their fair share of defensive issues to contend with this season and Graham Potter received another this week ahead of Tottenham.

Shane Duffy missed the memorable 2-1 triumph at Arsenal last weekend and was hoping to to be back in time to face the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham.

The experienced ireland international though has failed to recover in time from his thigh injury and now faces a longer period on the sidelines.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has had numerous defensive issues this season

Brighton have suffered with injuries to their rearguard this season with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman all struggling at times this campaign.

Albion also lost Ben White to Arsenal last summer and then saw Dan Burn exit in a £13m deal to Newcastle last January.

Webster returned from a groin problem in their victory over Arsenal last week and Potter confirmed he could feature once again but is not fit enough to start yet.

Potter said of Duffy's injury: “It is something that has been ongoing I think maybe back to the Tottenham game, around the international break.

“He has been suffering with that a little bit.

“It got to the point a couple of weeks ago where it wasn’t going to get any better so we needed to do something. A longer period out and not involved in training or games for a period.”

Midfielder Steven Alzate is also unavailable for the Spurs clash due to illness.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. The defender has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in last week’s win at Aston Villa.